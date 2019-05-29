StarterCoin (STAC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $146,177.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 186.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $146,177.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded up 465.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Token Profile

StarterCoin’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com.

StarterCoin Token Trading

StarterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

