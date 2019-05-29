State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 34,601 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 34,601 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $12,791,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,155,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 542,778 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,274,343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,083,000 after purchasing an additional 364,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,583.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 287,087 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $214.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 34,601 Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-sells-34601-shares-of-centennial-resource-development-inc-cdev.html.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.