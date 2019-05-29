Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Holdings Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 47,858 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after buying an additional 243,875 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,600,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,949,000 after buying an additional 1,293,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 583.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Steven Madden to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,760 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $98,890.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $71,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,027 shares of company stock worth $458,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.30.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.31 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

