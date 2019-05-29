Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.5% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.84.

NYSE UNH opened at $242.06 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,682,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total value of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,930 shares of company stock worth $6,746,683. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

