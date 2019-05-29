Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 821,382 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 149,334 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $35,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 524.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. GMP Securities raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Shares of NYSE:CGC opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.50 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a current ratio of 17.85, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

