Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 24,027 Shares of Unum Group (UNM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,027 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $30,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

