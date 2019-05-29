Summerset Group (SNZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.24

Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SNZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$5.24 ($3.72) and last traded at A$5.24 ($3.72), with a volume of 4878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$5.26 ($3.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95.

About Summerset Group (ASX:SNZ)

Summerset Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, builds, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages in New Zealand. It provides various independent living options, including villas, townhouses, apartments, and serviced apartments. The company also offers one-off, supported living, premium care, rest home care, hospital care, memory care, and respite and short term care services.

