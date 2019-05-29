Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Position Increased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $156,689,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,668,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,510 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,207,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,903 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 33.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,986,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,374,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,877,000 after acquiring an additional 944,977 shares in the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

