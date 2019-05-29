Superior Industries International (SUP) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 284.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUP. ValuEngine lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Superior Industries International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Shares of SUP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 3,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,841. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $22.95.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $357.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.53 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.21%. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Giromini acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $185,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 135.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

