Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Sells 6,547 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,251,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 2.3% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $207,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 25,296 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $4,014,728.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,950 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.03, for a total transaction of $1,512,818.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,101,723 shares of company stock valued at $515,663,218. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.82.

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.40. 6,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $121.47 and a 52-week high of $180.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

