SwftCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $11.27 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $11.27 million and $6.12 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $766.69 or 0.08835746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038402 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001773 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000604 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SwftCoin (SWFTC) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

