Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,547 Shares of Nice Ltd (NICE)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NICE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nice by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,612,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nice by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,852,000 after acquiring an additional 249,722 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nice by 31.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,515 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nice by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 323,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,031,000 after acquiring an additional 91,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in Nice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $100.54 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.27. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nice to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

WARNING: “Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 2,547 Shares of Nice Ltd (NICE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/synovus-financial-corp-acquires-2547-shares-of-nice-ltd-nice.html.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.