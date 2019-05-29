TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,200 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 69,914 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.02 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

