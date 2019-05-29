Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Downgraded by New Street Research

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.98 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,916,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,421,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.33 and a beta of 0.55. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,103,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,733,000 after buying an additional 5,617,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 124.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,266,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239,848 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1,367.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,566,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,375,000 after buying an additional 5,187,045 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth about $39,935,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

