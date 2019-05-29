Tenable (TENB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

TENB stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tenable has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.58.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $262,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,844 shares of company stock worth $12,125,397. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenable by 3,308.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,967,000 after buying an additional 2,482,351 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,023,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,901,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Tenable by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,524,000 after buying an additional 1,689,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,981,000 after buying an additional 875,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

