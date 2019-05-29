Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Down 8.7%

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) fell 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.97. 1,891,618 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,781,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.
Several research firms recently commented on THC. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.07.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 101.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
