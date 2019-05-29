Teradyne, Inc. (TER) Stake Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 150.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 644,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 387,568 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $494,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $1,324,048.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,691.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,345 shares of company stock worth $3,751,648 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teradyne to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teradyne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NYSE TER opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.23 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

