Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Horizon Kinetics Llc acquired 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $725.36 per share, with a total value of $30,465.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $790.09 per share, for a total transaction of $39,504.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,149 shares of company stock worth $936,881. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $801.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $409.00 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $18.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 162.78% and a return on equity of 132.12%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/texas-pacific-land-trust-tpl-shares-bought-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.