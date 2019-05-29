Texas Permanent School Fund Has $773,000 Holdings in NIC Inc. (EGOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NIC were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NIC by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIC stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. 2,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.07 million. NIC had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 15.80%. NIC’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NIC to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

