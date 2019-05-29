The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NYSE:KO opened at $49.10 on Friday. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, VP Bernhard Goepelt sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 151,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $697,653.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,201. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,562,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,113,000 after purchasing an additional 660,240 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11,289.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 107,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,119,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

