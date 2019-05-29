The Rubicon Project (RUBI) Trading Down 5.7%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 742,782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 692,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

RUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $299.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Rubicon Project news, insider Blima Tuller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $51,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,416.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Kershaw sold 23,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $162,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 654,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,519,561.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 792,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,105,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,105,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 261,187 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

