Tilly’s (TLYS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.37. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $28,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,581.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SEI Investments Co increased its stake in Tilly’s by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 63,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tilly’s by 505.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 402,631 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 428,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 67,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

