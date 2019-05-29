Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Timbercreek Financial stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a current ratio of 133.16 and a quick ratio of 128.85. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$8.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.54. The company has a market cap of $763.74 million and a PE ratio of 13.93.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$25.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.40 million. Analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.20 to C$10.23 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.81.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

