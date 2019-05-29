TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Gartner Inc (IT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 414,925 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up 1.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $163,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,737. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $161.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 6,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $982,082.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,581.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,391 shares of company stock worth $17,030,200. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Gartner from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

