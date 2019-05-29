TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ASGN Inc (ASGN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,540,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,815 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $97,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASGN by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ASGN by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 361 Capital LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 40,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $91,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,902.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASGN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,037. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). ASGN had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

