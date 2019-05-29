Total SA (TOT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $8,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Total by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Total from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). Total had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $51.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

