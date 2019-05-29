TrueDeck Reaches Market Cap of $535,340.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $535,340.00 and approximately $366,597.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00396587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.02 or 0.02576271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00157284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TrueDeck

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

