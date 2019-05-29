Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Stock Price Up 7%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) rose 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 5,682,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,940,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.30 target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 4,316.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,952,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 808,720 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 327,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Signition LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Signition LP now owns 315,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

