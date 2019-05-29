Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires New Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 66,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

ZG traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Zillow Group Inc has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $42.00 target price on Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.47.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

