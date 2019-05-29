Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $4.75 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,746 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.0% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,591,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,642. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.76, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,185 shares of company stock worth $7,746,530. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

