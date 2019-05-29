U Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $199,538.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. U Network has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $199,538.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, U Network has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, HADAX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,272,098,566 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. U Network’s official website is u.network. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HitBTC, IDEX, HADAX, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

