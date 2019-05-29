Unify (UNIFY) Price Hits $0.0098 on Major Exchanges

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Unify has a total market capitalization of $178,732.00 and approximately $2,577.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unify has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

