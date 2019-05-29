Universal Corp (UVV) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 307,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Universal were worth $17,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVV. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Universal by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 685,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,126,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $9,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,982,000 after buying an additional 127,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 105,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 9,826.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 90,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal news, VP Robert Peebles sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $433,239.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $135,527.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal stock opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. Universal Corp has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 6.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

