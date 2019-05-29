Upco International (UPCO) Trading Down 41.7%

Upco International Inc (CNSX:UPCO)’s share price fell 41.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04. 344,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Upco International from $0.59 to $0.29 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Upco International Company Profile (CNSX:UPCO)

Upco International Inc is a cloud-based mobile service company which provides high-quality voice termination to a market driven by the growing activity in online communications and commerce. Upco is a licensed Global Telecom Carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco has designed a software application for Apple iOS and Android, similar to SKYPE and WhatsApp.

