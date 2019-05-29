Urban Edge Properties (UE) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 200.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,397,640 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.18%.

In other news, Director Steven Roth sold 5,717,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $108,512,152.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,327,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,192,647.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

