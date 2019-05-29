Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on URBN. ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $346,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,148.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $598,339.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,851. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 971,424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

