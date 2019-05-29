Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,682,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $188,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,403,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $113,009,000 after acquiring an additional 48,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,083,951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,389,000 after acquiring an additional 227,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,627,118 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,020,000 after acquiring an additional 473,667 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 115.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after acquiring an additional 770,002 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $598,339.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $664,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Calvin Hollinger sold 23,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $693,672.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,200 shares of company stock worth $3,237,851 in the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.04.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.31 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

