US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $2,425,328.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 411,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,153,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $596,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,551 shares in the company, valued at $48,447,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $22,740,583 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.85. 2,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,012. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/us-bancorp-de-trims-holdings-in-monolithic-power-systems-inc-mpwr.html.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.