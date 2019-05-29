ValuEngine Upgrades Sibanye Gold (SBGL) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd.

Get Sibanye Gold alerts:

Sibanye Gold stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Sibanye Gold has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.