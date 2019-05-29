VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.55

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 67628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 447.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

