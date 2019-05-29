VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 943.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:VCSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 1 year low of $1,401.70 and a 1 year high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

