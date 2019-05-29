Veeva Systems (VEEV) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-2.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-1.050 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $2.01-2.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Veeva Systems to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.63.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.49. 2,209,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,564. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $73.47 and a twelve month high of $145.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $232.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $201,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,066.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.28, for a total value of $423,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,168,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

