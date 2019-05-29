Veolia Environnement (VEOEY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veolia Environnement from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

VEOEY opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $24.10.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

