Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Veritex were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veritex by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Veritex by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Veritex by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other news, Director Mark C. Griege bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $105,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,226.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,571 shares of company stock worth $1,336,096 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Veritex stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/veritex-holdings-inc-vbtx-stake-raised-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.