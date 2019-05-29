Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Position in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 303,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 554,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 45,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in Bank of America by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 28,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 698,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,534,856. The company has a market cap of $283.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.98.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

