Version (V) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Version has a market cap of $197,344.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Version coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Version has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000239 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Profile

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 568,096,326 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

