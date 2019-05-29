Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,725 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,125 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ PEBO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 3,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $39.58.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.09 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $63,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $324,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,708,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $392,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,725 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/victory-capital-management-inc-buys-7725-shares-of-peoples-bancorp-inc-pebo.html.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.