Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,651 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,427 shares of the airline’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,804 shares of the airline’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 59,641 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAL. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Argus began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

AAL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 129,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $45.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 356.47%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

