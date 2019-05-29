Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,075 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 97,167,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,502,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,619 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 38,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 273,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $624,286.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,602 shares of company stock worth $1,863,445 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,298. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

