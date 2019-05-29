Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (IID) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IID opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Company Profile

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

